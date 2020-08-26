A Lower East Side man is wanted in connection with an Aug. 13 drug raid at Westview Terrace.
Lawrence County Drug Task Force detectives filed charges Tuesday against Kai-Arie Gerome Stewart, 30, of 409 Pine St., in connection with the confiscation of suspected heroin, crack cocaine and oxycodone hydrochloride pills from a West Side apartment.
The raid stemmed from a controlled drug purchase from Stewart by a confidential informant Aug. 12, when Stewart sold the informant 2.83 grams of suspected heroin in exchange for $160 of prerecorded money, according to criminal complaints. The informant told officers that Stewart then entered a Sankey Street apartment.
According to a separate criminal complaint, the detectives the next day served a sealed search warrant at 804 Sankey St., Apt. C., where they found various pieces of identity for Stewart, including a Nevada debit card. They seized 28.84 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 21.54 gross grams of suspected heroin, and 14 oxycodone pills from the apartment, the report said. Two bags of the suspected heroin had been hidden in a breakfast pastry box. The officers also took a digital scale and two televisions from the apartment during the raid.
They have charged Stewart with four counts of possession and three counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and one count of criminal use of a communication facility, in connection with the search and the controlled heroin sale.
Warrants have been issued for his arrest.
