Man wanted in second child sexual assault case

A New Galilee man arrested in June on charges of sexual assault of two children is now wanted on new and separate charges for a reported indecent sexual assault of a girl aged 3- to 4-years-old.
Police have charged Jacob Allen Clemmer, 27, of 102 Low Cut St. in connection with the incident reported in May 2020 to have occurred three or four years ago at his former residence on Loop Street.
According to a criminal complaint filed against Clemmer, the police received a Childline report about the matter from the Lawrence County District Attorney's Office. The report was from a UPMC therapist and mandated reporter, the paperwork states.
The child, now 6, told a family member that Clemmer touched her in inappropriate places. The child disclosed to investigators what happened during a forensic interview at the Children's Advocacy Center of Lawrence County, the report said.
The child told authorities in the interview she was in Clemmer's bedroom and he had a television camera with a recording device, the complaint states.
Police said that device has since been seized through a search warrant they served during another investigation, according to the complaint.
The child told investigators that Clemmer told her not to tell anyone, the report said.
Clemmer is charged with corruption of minors, contact with a minor involving sexual abuse and indecent assault of a child younger than 13 in connection with that case. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Clemmer, also formerly of 1207 Lawrence Ave., was arrested in June, charged with 45 counts of various offenses, most of them felonies, in connection with reported inappropriate encounters with two girls and for the reported exchange of inappropriate images of child pornography on his phone.
His charges in that case include nine counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, one count of child pornography, two counts each of corruption of minors, contact or communication with a minor for sexual abuse, open lewdness and indecent assault of a person younger than 13 years. He also faces 13 counts each of disseminating photos of children in sex acts and child pornography and one count of carrying a firearm without a license.
He had been arraigned on those charges and jailed on $100,000 bond. He posted bail and was freed on June 30, pending a Sept. 1 preliminary hearing in Central Court.
Police reported in a criminal complaint filed for those offenses that they involved two girls, both younger than 13. The police had received a Childline report May 6 from the Lawrence County District Attorney's detective after having been alerted to the matter by a school guidance counselor. Through forensic interviews, the police learned that Clemmer was reported to have inappropriately touched both children and solicited other acts from them in exchange for Monster energy drinks, and that he sent them text messages and requested favors in return.
The police obtained search warrants for his phone and his residence in connection with that case, and they found from the phone information that Clemmer on multiple occasions had offered one of the youths vapes and Monster drinks in exchange for inappropriate photos, the complaint states. He also tried to solicit sexual favors via his phone, the report states. Some of his requests were through Snapchat, the report said.
The police in their search of Clemmer's home confiscated multiple electronic devices.
A Samsung Galaxy that he had in his possession during an interview contained multiple online searches for child pornography, the police reported.
The police in their first interview with Clemmer learned he had a gun in his possession. He told them he did not have a permit to carry a concealed weapon, the report said.
Criminal charges are accusations, and a suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
