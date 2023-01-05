A North Hill man is wanted by New Castle police in connection with a reported assault and robbery of a woman at his home, early New Year’s morning.
Police charged William Marshall Jett Jr., 32, in connection with the incident that occurred around 3 a.m. Sunday in his home in the 300 block of East Winter Avenue.
According to a criminal complaint, police arrived at the house to encounter a woman with severe facial injuries. The woman said she had been out with Jett and they were arguing and he screamed at her. She said she left the house and let someone drive her to the store, and that she returned and parked in a nearby store lot.
She sat for awhile in the car and, as she got out and walked toward the house, Jett approached her and knocked her down, causing her to cut her right hip, and he punched her repeatedly in the face, she told police.
Jett also forcibly took her cell phone from her and continued punching her in the face, she told police. He then dragged her back into the house and continued punching her in the face, she told police. When he learned that the police were summoned, he left the house, the report said.
The police searched for him but did not find him. The woman was taken to the hospital for her injuries.
Jett is charged with robbery, theft, receiving stolen property, simple assault and harassment. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Jett also is wanted on a separate warrant for assault-related charges that were filed against him in September.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
