In what appears to have been a road rage incident, a Poland, Ohio, man is wanted for reportedly firing a gun at another driver.
Mahoning Township police charged 23-year-old Kamron A. Barnes after seizing a Glock pistol from the front passenger floor of his vehicle in the Aug. 30 incident. Police said the gun had one round in the chamber and 12 in the magazine.
According to a criminal complaint, the police were called to West State Street at Skyhill Road around 9:15 p.m. Aug. 30 to a parking lot at Morgan Oil in connection with the incident. The caller told police that Barnes had cut him off in a passing area of the road, then drove 30 mph in a posted 45 mph area. He said Barnes while in front of him waved a gun out the window and signaled for him to pull up beside him.
The man said he drove up beside Barnes' vehicle and asked why he cut him off and drove slow in front of him, then drove off. He said he then heard a gunshot and thought the bullet hit his vehicle. He called 911 and got behind Barnes' vehicle to get his information.
The police did not arrest Barnes at the time, pending an investigation.
Barnes told police he was driving west on West State Street when the other man's black Toyota was tailgating him, according to the complaint. He said the driver pulled up beside him and yelled at him, then ran him off the road, and he pulled out the gun and fired a shot into the air from the driver's side window.
The police reviewed surveillance video that showed the altercation, and the other driver pulling up alongside of Barnes, then he passed Barnes and swerved in front of him. At that point, a flash can be seen coming from Barnes' vehicle, the report said.
The police on Friday charged Barnes with carrying a gun without a license, recklessly endangering another person and terroristic threats. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
