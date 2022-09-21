A man staying at the City Rescue Mission has been arrested for reportedly attacking a desk worker who asked him to stop singing.
New Castle police charged Jason Leonard Williams, 46, in connection with the assault reported to have occurred around 2:15 a.m. Sept. 11 inside the mission.
The desk worker told police Williams was singing loudly during the night and waking up other residents at the mission, according to a criminal complaint. The worker said he asked Williams to stop singing, and Williams stood up and starting swinging at him with his fists. He said Williams tackled him and punched him continuously. The man suffered a cut on the back of his head and nose, and he suffered other facial injuries, the report said.
Police said ambulance personnel were called to evaluate the worker.
Two pastors at the mission asked Williams be removed from the building because of his reported violent actions, the report said. Williams was removed and was told he could retrieve his mail from the there but no longer could stay there.
He is charged with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct. He was sent a summons in the mail on the charges, which was unclaimed, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
