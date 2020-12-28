An East Side man is sought by the police for a report of assaulting a woman and threatening to kill her with a knife.
New Castle police have charged Brian Webb, 47, of 1234 Randolph St., in connection with the Dec. 19 incident.
The woman told police that she was playing cards at a house with Webb and he became angry at her. She said he punched her in the head and ribs repeatedly and grabbed her by the neck. She said he had a steak knife in his hand and threatened to stab her with it and kill her, according to a criminal complaint.
She said that another man at the house stopped Webb from attacking her with the knife, and she left and called the police, the report said.
Police said they observed three lumps on her head that were about the size of golf balls. She refused medical treatment.
Webb is charged with terroristic threat, simple assault and harassment. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
