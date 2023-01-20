New Castle police are in search of an East Side man who reportedly assaulted and injured a woman, causing her to be hospitalized.
A hospital report shows that the woman suffered a compression fracture of a vertebra.
They have filed charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment against Donald Brown, 44, of Marshall Avenue, in the incident that reportedly occurred around 4:50 p.m. Jan. 9 at his home.
The police responded to a call there about a disturbance, and the woman already had been taken to a hospital, according to a criminal complaint filed against Brown.
The police interviewed her at the hospital and she told them Brown, who is an acquaintance, would not let her leave the house and put his hands around her neck, on numerous occasions and he spit on her.
She said she tried to climb out of the bathroom window to escape him, and he put his arms around her waist and slammed her on the ground, causing her immediate severe back pain, the complaint said.
She said Brown threatened to slash her tires if she left the house, and he held a knife to his own throat, threatening to kill himself if she left, according to the report.
She said when he left to go to a relative’s house, she called the police.
Police reported that she also had bruises on her arms and legs.
Brown reportedly left the house before police arrived.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
