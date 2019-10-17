A Beaver Falls man is wanted in connection with an Oct. 7 robbery of a man and woman at gunpoint on the city’s East Side.
New Castle police have charged Jaylen Allen Waters, 25, in connection with the incident, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. A second suspect who police said was involved in the incident has not yet been identified.
According to a police report, the robbery occurred around 10 p.m. in the 200 block of Lutton Street. The couple told police that two men were involved, and the gunman took between $6,000 and $7,000 and cash and a set of keys from them.
The male victim was handcuffed when police arrived, according to the report. The male victim reported he was walking up to a house when the two men approached from behind some bushes and handcuffed him and placed him on the ground. One of them put a black revolver to the man’s head and demanded his money and took the cash from him, according to a police report.
The woman said the man with the gun pointed it at her and also placed her on the ground, and he stole her keys. The two men then left in a silver or tan Ford Explorer, the report said.
Police said the couple recognized Waters as one of the two suspects.
He is charged with robbery, theft, receiving stolen property, unlawful restraint and harassment.
