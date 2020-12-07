A South Side man is wanted by police for a reported armed robbery of a pizza delivery person.
New Castle police identified Mark Lee Moore Jr., 31, of 127 E. Long Ave., Apt. 2B, as a suspect in the incident that a Domino's pizza delivery woman reported around 12:30 a.m. Monday.
The woman identified Moore from a social media photo, according to a criminal complaint.
The woman told police she had delivered food at an address in the 1600 block of South Beaver Street. As she pulled away and was stopped at a stop sign at West Miller Street, a man approached her car, pointed a silver gun in her face and said, "I know you have delivery money. Give me your money," she reported. The woman told police the man has a tattoo above his right eyebrow.
He told her, "My name is Marky Bear, ask them about me at Domino's," she reported. She said he got away with $45, the complaint states.
The police knew that "Marky Bear" is a street name for Moore, according to the paperwork.
Moore is charged with robbery, prohibited possession of a gun, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, theft, receiving stolen property and terroristic threats.
A warrant was issued for his arrest. Police said Moore also is wanted on a bench warrant in Pittsburgh.
