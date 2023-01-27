A man wanted on a warrant since early December for reportedly making repeated bomb threats to UMPC Jameson Hospital now is also wanted as the suspect in a bomb threat made Wednesday to Neshannock High School.
Neshannock Township police on Friday charged Benjamin Robert Bechtol, 32, of Blews Way, Neshannock Township, in connection with a call placed around 8:45 p.m. to the New Castle police emergency line through the Lawrence County 911 center.
According to a criminal complaint, the caller reported a bomb had been planted in the high school and would detonate at 2 p.m. Thursday.
The caller had asked for an update on a burglary he had reported to police at a residence on Blews Way, which was Bechtol's former address, and he reportedly spoke to the 911 dispatcher about child and racial harvesting and semen harvesting, the report said.
The Neshannock police noted in the document they have been dealing with Bechtol's reported threats and false phone calls in the past.
He reportedly told the dispatcher his name and after issuing the bomb threat, he terminated the call, the report states.
Upon receiving the threat Wednesday night, the police summoned bomb-sniffing dogs from the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department and the Pittsburgh Police Department, which combed the building but did not find anything, police said.
In-person classes were canceled at the school Thursday as a precaution, and the school district reverted to virtual, at-home learning that day, according to school Superintendent Dr. Terence P. Meehan. He said classes resumed in the schools on Friday.
Meehan noted that Bechtol is a Neshannock High School alumnus.
He is charged with terroristic threats causing public inconvenience and bomb threats, and another warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Bechtol was charged by UPMC hospital police on Dec. 8 with making a bomb threat, terroristic threats and three counts each of stalking and harassment after reportedly threatening to blow up UPMC Jameson Hospital in a call he reportedly placed on Nov. 29. A warrant was issued for his arrest at the time, but he was not taken into custody.
According to a criminal complaint filed with those charges, Bechtol made four separate phone calls to the hospital that day, saying he was going there with a bomb and was going to get them killed. He also used expletives and crude language to the people who answered the phone, according to the report.
He additionally is wanted on charges filed against him in November for other reported threats, and in other pending cases, where warrants have been issued for his arrest.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
