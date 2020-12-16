Police: Drug raid biggest one this year Dubbed as "Operation Naughty List," a drug raid at a North Hill home Monday netted significa…

A North Hill man is wanted by Lawrence County agents who confiscated significant quantities of drugs and cash, and two weapons from his house during a raid.

A Lawrence County District Attorney's narcotics officer on Wednesday filed charges against Ricardo Nicholas "Pops" Reeves, 42, of 131 Park Ave., who was not at home when officers served a sealed search warrant at his house around 2:20 p.m. Monday.

Dubbed as “Operation Naughty List,” the raid resulted in officers confiscating 299.4 grams of suspected cocaine, 68.2 grams of suspected heroin and 57 grams of suspected crack cocaine, $27,000 in cash and a loaded high-quality .45-caliber handgun and an AR-15 DPMS assault rifle.

The total street value of the narcotics is estimated at more than $40,000.

Police said Reeves was the target of the investigation. The drugs were found hidden throughout his house in individually sealed packages, according to the report, inside such places as support bars of window blinds, cupboards and under attic floorboards.

During the search, police found the handgun loaded with one bullet in the chamber, hidden in a sectional couch. The assault rifle had been hidden underneath the floor boards in the attic, along with a magazine loaded with nine live rounds. Three bags of drugs, the $27,000 and a quantity of rubber bands also were under the floorboard insulation, the complaint states.

They additionally found a box of ammunition, a Jamaican passport belonging to Reeves, a thumb drive, two scales and a security camera DVR, the report said.

Police reported that Reeves had been arrested for multiple weapon offenses in Arizona. He is charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, two counts of prohibited possession of firearms and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

The operation was a team effort between the New Castle police narcotics unit and Critical Incident Response Team, the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Special Investigative Unit and the county drug task force, which also involved members of the Union Township Police Department.