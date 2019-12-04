A North Hill man is wanted for firing a gun in a Boyles Avenue neighborhood, according to New Castle police.
Police have charged James Thomas Stewart, 30, of East Winter Avenue, in connection with gunfire reported around 3:25 a.m. Sunday.
According to a criminal complaint filed in court, the shooting occurred in the 100 block of East Boyles Avenue, where officers spoke with two women who said they witnessed Stewart shooting the gun after an argument, then leaving in a black Acura SUV.
No injuries were reported.
Police reported that they collected shell casings from the area and learned that because of his criminal history, Stewart is not permitted to carry a gun.
He faces one count each of persons not to possess firearms, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and discharging a firearm in the city.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
