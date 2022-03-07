A North Hill man is wanted by police for reportedly stealing floor tiling from an apartment complex.
New Castle police after reviewing surveillance video charged Sanford Lynn Jackson, 38, of Locust Street in connection with the theft that reportedly occurred on Feb. 25 at the McGrath Manor housing complex on the city's West Side. The property is owned by the Lawrence County Housing Authority.
According to a criminal complaint, a housing authority worker reported to the police that a cartful of boxes containing vinyl flooring had been stolen. The video shows a man without a face covering removing the tile after covering it with a blanket or sheet with zebra print.
A woman who lives in the complex and is acquainted with him identified him as Jackson. She told the police he took the bed sheet from her apartment and she found it near the entrance of the building.
Surveillance video shows Jackson leaving the building stairwell with the sheet, then leaving with the covered cart around 6 p.m., unloading the cart and returning it empty to the parking lot. The material was loaded into a black pickup truck that then left the area, police said.
Receipts from the delivered flooring totaled $4,110, police said.
Jackson is charged with burglary, theft and receiving stolen property, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
