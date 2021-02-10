An East Side man is wanted for his reported role in a house break-in on Taylor Street between Jan. 31 and Feb. 4.
New Castle police have charged Bradley Eugene Williams, 33, of 601 Walls St., in connection with the burglary. Police said the resident arrived at the house around 1:30 a.m. Feb. 4 to find a window open, but no one was inside the house. The back door also had been forced open, according to the criminal complaint.
A projector and a sound bar were reported stolen from inside.
The resident told police later that Williams had texted one of her family members and admitted to the burglary and apologized.
Williams is charged with burglary, criminal mischief, criminal trespass, theft and receiving stolen property. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
