A Perry Township man accused of providing the drugs that killed a Beaver County woman is now in police custody.
Ellwood City police on Wednesday arrested Douglas Aaron Lample, 48, of Portersville Road, at an apartment on Fifth Street in the borough, knowing there was an active felony warrant for his arrest from Beaver County in connection with the July 20 death of Dawn Dittmer, 48, of Ellwood City.
Lample is accused of having provided what is believed to have been a fatal dose of drugs to Dittmer in her Ellwood City residence.
A Perry Township woman, Diana Marie Tillia, 37, who reportedly provided the drugs to Lample, also was charged by Beaver Falls police in October in connection with Dittmer’s death.
Residents of the apartment where Lample was found — Terri Lynn Haney, 48, and Gary David Zgoda, 51 — also are facing charges for harboring him there, knowing he was wanted by police. Warrants have been issued for their arrests.
The police subsequently served a sealed search warrant at their apartment found 12.91 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine and other suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia.
According to a criminal complaint, the police arrested Lample at their apartment around 7 p.m.
The North Sewickley Township police had assisted in securing the apartment, and Lample was taken to the Ellwood City Police Department, then turned over to Beaver County authorities.
Haney was arrested and held at the police station while the police searched the apartment.
They searched her purse before releasing her and found suspected ecstasy tablets and a suspected crack pipe inside, the complaint states.
In connection with the apartment search, Zgoda and Haney each are facing one count of hindering apprehension by harboring or concealing a suspect, one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substances, five counts of possession of controlled substances and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lample and Tillia each face one count of drug delivery resulting in death in connection with Dittman’s death. Lample also faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, filed by Beaver Falls police. He is being held in the Beaver County jail on $150,000 bond on the death-related charges.
The Ellwood City police on Thursday additionally charged him with one count of flight to avoid apprehension. He was arraigned on that charge by District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright, who set an additional jail bond at $75,000.
According to a criminal complaint filed against Lample earlier by Beaver Falls police, officers were called to Dittmer’s residence on Seventh Avenue where they arrived to find her unresponsive on the bedroom floor and Lample administering CPR. He told police that she had used heroin while he was in the bathroom, and that he tried to revive her with Narcan, the report said.
He later told police he had given heroin to Dittmer from a half-gram that he had bought earlier in the day from Tillia. The police reported that they found multiple calls to Tillia that day in Lample’s phone.
Tillia was arrested in New Castle on July 29 after agents served a sealed search warrant at a house in the 1300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue on the city’s South Side, where they reportedly found suspected fentanyl and cocaine.
A confidential informant also reportedly had made controlled purchases of heroin and fentanyl from Tillia, three days after Dittmer’s death, according to reports.
Tillia’s initial bond was set at $500,000 and was reduced to $40,000 when she waived her right to a preliminary hearing. She was freed from jail on bail on Dec. 16, and is awaiting trial or adjudication.
All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
