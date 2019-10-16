A North Hill man is wanted after a domestic disturbance in Union Township sent a woman to the hospital, according to a police report.
Union Township police have charged Alonzo Cortez Whittier III, 31, of Park Avenue, in connection with the fray that broke out around 4:30 a.m. Sunday at a house on South Round Street. He is accused of assaulting and choking a woman and a juvenile male and not letting them leave the house.
The police reported that the woman went to UPMC Jameson for treatment for her injuries.
She told the officers that she has a protection from abuse order against Whittier, but she met with him at his house on Park Avenue and he drove her to the Union Township address. She said they got into an argument and he took her cell phone and he shoved her, causing her to fall and hit her face on a table. She said he also choked her and he threw an object at her, striking her upper leg, the report said.
Whittier also is accused of choking a juvenile male who was in the house. The two eventually ran out of the house and went to a neighbor’s to call the police, the paperwork states.
The police looked for Whittier at the Union Township house and at his address afterward but could not find him, the report said.
Whittier is facing two counts each of strangulation, false imprisonment, recklessly endangering other persons, simple assault, harassment and unlawful restraint. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
