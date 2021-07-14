A Shenango Township man is wanted by police for reportedly stealing a woman's debit card from her.
Shenango Township police have charged Rocco Anthony Nero, 30, of 1133 Motor St. with robbery and other counts in connection with the incident that was reported to have occurred around 6:30 p.m. July 6 at a home in the 2000 block of Hanna Street in South New Castle Borough.
According to a criminal complaint, a woman reported that Nero forcefully grabbed her card from inside the clothing she was wearing, while she had a child in her arms, then he ran. She told police that Nero knew where she kept the card in her clothing, according to the report, and she tried to push him away.
The woman told police that Nero, who is an acquaintance, knows her pin number for her card and that he drives a gold Honda sedan. She reported that Nero went to an ATM and withdrew $60 in cash before she could deactivate her card, police said.
Police said she suffered minor injury during the incident.
In addition to one count of robbery, Nero also is facing charges of harassment, theft, access device by unauthorized user and two counts of receiving stolen property. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
