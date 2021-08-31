A Shenango Township is wanted for failing to stop after hitting and injuring a boy on a bicycle with his vehicle.
New Castle police have charged 74-year-old David E. Owens in connection with the accident that occurred around 8 p.m. Aug. 7 on East Long Avenue at Cunningham Avenue on the city’s East Side.
According to a criminal complaint, the child, 8, suffered a broken ankle, a sprained wrist and abrasions on his body and face as a result of the accident, according to city police Chief Bobby Salem. The boy was taken to the hospital from the scene.
A witness provided the police with the registration plate number of Owens’ car, a white Buick sedan. Police found the vehicle inside Owens’ garage after the accident, the report said.
The boy’s mother told police she hard a loud noise and opened the front door to see her son in the air after the impact. He was able to walk up the front porch steps to their home until an ambulance arrived, police reported. He was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital and later transported to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, the complaint said.
The police said they obtained video footage of the accident from a neighbor, and they found red paint on Owens’ car from the bicycle.
The police said they questioned Owens and released him, pending the charges against him.
He is charged with an accident involving death or personal injury, for leaving the scene of an accident where someone was injured; and accident involving damage to attended vehicle.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
