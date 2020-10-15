New Castle police are looking for a suspect in a reported attempted armed robbery of a Dollar General store Sept. 30 on Moravia Street.
Phillip Michael Napier, 20, of 1607 S. Jefferson St., is accused of holding up a store clerk around 8:20 p.m. that night by pointing a gun at her through plexiglas, according to a criminal complaint.
The clerk told him she was calling the police and he told her the gun was only a BB gun, and he put it into his sweatshirt pocket, she told police. She said she told Napier, a former employee of the store, to get out, and he walked around for a minute, then left. He did not get away with any money, according to the report.
Police reported that a video surveillance footage corroborated the woman's account of the incident. The woman told police that Napier had quit working at the store three weeks before that.
Napier is charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment in connection with the reported robbery attempt. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
He had been arrested last month for an incident on the city's East Side on Sept. 3, when he is accused of having assaulted a man outside of a convenience store on East Washington Street. He was not taken into custody at that time, but was sent a summons by mail to appear in court for an Oct. 22 preliminary hearing.
