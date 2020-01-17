An Oak Leaf Gardens man is wanted for injuring a woman and trying to kidnap her from an apartment, according to an account from New Castle police.
On Tuesday, officers filed charges against Daniel Acevedo Laureano, 25, of 1144 Pin Oak Drive, after they were called to the New Castle Housing Authority-owned apartments in the 300 block of Halco Drive on the city’s West Side for a disturbance, around 3:40 a.m. Jan. 4.
He faces counts of criminal attempt at kidnapping, aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, simple assault and harassment. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Police report in a criminal complaint that Laureano was gone when they arrived. The caller reported that a man had been trying to shove a woman into a gray Honda Odyssey.
Police report that the woman met them at the door with a bleeding cut on her head and they summoned an ambulance. The woman could not provide much information because she spoke little to no English, according to the court papers, but she identified the man as Laureano.
She was taken to UPMC Jameson for treatment, police reported. She told investigators via a translator at the hospital that Laureano had gone to her house and beat her up.
Police reviewed a surveillance video from the apartments that showed a man picking the woman up over his shoulder and trying to shove her into a car. The video shows the woman escaping from the male and going back into her apartment, police reported.
