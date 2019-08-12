A Neshannock Township man is wanted for assaulting and choking a woman and restraining her from leaving, according to Neshannock Township police.
Police have charged Stephen W. Jones of the 2800 block of Mercer Road. A woman reported that Jones took her car without her permission and when he returned it, they argued. She told police that Jones choked her and would not allow her to leave her house, and he took her cell phone and would not let her call for help, according to a criminal complaint.
Jones punched and kicked the woman repeatedly and bit her on the shoulder, according to the account she gave the officers. She said she was able to get out of the house and call for help. She was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital for treatment for her injuries.
Jones is charged with strangulation, simple assault, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint, burglary, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, coerce or threat in accusing of a crime, and false imprisonment.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.