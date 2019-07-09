A Wayne Township man is wanted for allegedly robbing and assaulting a woman.
State police have charged Tyler Manning Pounds, 21, of 1585 Fox St. in connection with the incident, which was reported to have occurred just after midnight on July 3 outside of his house.
According to a criminal complaint, the police met the alleged victim at the Ellwood City Hospital, where she was treated for a laceration to the forehead.
The woman told police that Pounds is her former boyfriend and that she met him to return his television to him. She said Pounds got into her car and wanted to talk to her, but she ordered him to get out of the vehicle, the report said. She said he became erratic and elbowed her in the forehead, and he took a $20 bill and a bag containing $10 in change from the car and got out and ran with the money and the television.
Pounds is charged with robbery, theft, receiving stolen property, simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
