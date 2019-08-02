A South Side man, who reportedly was on probation from a previous offense, is sought by the police for allegedly entering a woman's home without her consent and assaulting her.
New Castle police have charged Carlos Laquinn Currie, 29, of 410 E. Long Ave., in connection with the alleged incident that was reported to have occurred around 11:30 a.m. July 23 at a house in the 700 block of Court Street.
Court papers indicate that Currie is acquainted with the woman.
According to a criminal complaint, the woman told police that Currie entered her home by unlocking her door through a broken window.
The two got into an argument, and Currie grabbed her hair on both sides of her face and pulled her around, according to the court papers. The woman told police that as she struggled to escape him, he stuck his right thumbnail into her eye, injuring it, and she suffered a cut above her left eye.
She told the officer that Currie threatened to shoot her if she tried to get away from him, and that he sent her numerous text messages threatening her life.
Police said that when they arrived at her house, Currie was gone.
He is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, terroristic threats and simple assault. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.