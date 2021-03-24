A Neshannock Township man wanted by the police is accused of tearing down American flags and causing other damage outside of a Slippery Rock Township restaurant.
State police after a four-month investigation have charged Stephen Charles Mitcham, 42, of 2726 Old Plank Road, with a felony count of criminal mischief after they saw him on surveillance video damaging property outside of Ben Franklin's Tap Room and Grille around 11:15 p.m. Nov. 21.
According to a criminal complaint filed against Mitcham, he arrived at the restaurant in a black sedan and tore down eight patriotic buntings and two American flags, damaging the soffit to which they were attached, as well as channels on the outside of the building. The video also shows him damaging the business mailbox, police reported.
The owner of the tavern posted a picture of Mitcham on Facebook and 11 people identified him, police said.
The business owner obtained repair quotes that totaled between $6,800 and $7,915, the paperwork states.
The owner told police that Mitcham went to the business the next day and tried to apologize, the report said.
A warrant has been issued for Mitcham's arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.