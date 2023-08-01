A Union Township man is wanted by police for reportedly choking a 5-year-old boy during a domestic dispute.
Union Township police have charged Shawn Nice, 38, of Brown Street, in connection with the incident that was said to have occurred inside his home around 2 a.m. Monday.
According to a criminal complaint, the boy's mother told police that Nice had put his hands around the child's neck and was choking him, and she pulled Nice off of him. Nice then shoved her into a door and took her phone as she called 911. She said Nice ran out of the house and left in a white Chevrolet Trailblazer with another male, the report said.
The police noted in the paperwork the boy had bruises on both sides of his neck near his collarbone. The boy reportedly told the officers Nice was mad at him for riding his bicycle in the house. He said Nice grabbed him by the neck and pushed him onto the stairs.
The police located the suspect vehicle, but Nice was not in it, the report said. The driver told police that he had dropped Nice off on a local street. The officers looked for him but did not find him, the complaint states.
Nice is charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, endangering the welfare of children, disorderly conduct, and two counts of simple assault. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.