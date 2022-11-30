A man is wanted by the police for reportedly threatening to shoot a family member, the police and a company where he formerly worked.
New Castle police charged Jonathan Philips, 26, in connection with the threats that he reportedly made by phone to a family member.
According to a criminal complaint, a woman reported to the police Philips called her from an unidentified phone number and said he was going to break down her door and shoot her and any law enforcement who attempted to find them.
He also told her his former employer, a trucking company in Shenango Township, withheld his final paycheck and he was going to "shoot up the place," the report said. The police provided extra patrols at those locations.
Philips is charged with terroristic threats and harassment. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.