A South Side man is wanted for reportedly injuring a woman by smashing a light bulb on her chest.
New Castle police on Wednesday filed charges against Zane Reza Fustos, 32, of the 400 block of Waldo Street in connection with a reported Sept. 19 domestic assault incident that sent the woman to the hospital.
According to a criminal complaint, police were called to Fustos' house around 4:15 p.m. for a welfare check. A caller said a woman was running down the street asking for help. Police located her on Pennsylvania Avenue where ambulance personnel were treating her for cuts on her chest, leg and chin, the report said.
She said a few days earlier, Fustos had pushed her to the floor, kicked her in the chest and threw a glass bottle at her. That day, he broke a light bulb off her chest, she said. She was taken to the hospital for further treatment, the police reported.
Fustos as a result is facing counts of simple assault and harassment. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
He is considered a fugitive by the Lawrence County Common Pleas Court for a case dating back to June when he was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was declared a fugitive and a bench warrant was issued for him after he failed to show up for a court proceeding.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
