A Beaver Falls man is wanted on about 30 charges by the state police for reportedly threatening several people with a knife during a lakeside gathering in Mahoning Township.
Police reported in a criminal complaint that Desyon Rob Armstrong, 31, waved a 10-inch long knife at several individuals and threatened to kill them while they were at a lake on East Main Street in Hillsville.
Armstrong then threw the knife into the woods and ran, the report said. One of the people who was gathered there retrieved the knife and gave it to the police. Armstrong, whose license is suspended, drove away in a black SUV, police reported.
He is charged with four counts each of terroristic threats, simple assault and recklessly endangering other persons, eight counts each of harassment and disorderly conduct and one count each of public drunkenness and driving while his license is suspended.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
