A North Hill man is wanted for reportedly threatening to blow up UPMC Jameson Hospital with a bomb.
A hospital police officer charged Benjamin Robert Bechtol, 32, of Blews Way, in connection with the incident. He also is wanted on other charges filed against him in November for reported threats.
According to a criminal complaint filed Thursday, Bechtol made four separate phone calls to the hospital on Nov. 29, saying he's going there with a bomb and is going to get them killed.
He also used expletives and crude language to the people who answered the phone, according to the report.
He is facing one count each of bomb and terroristic threats, and three counts each of stalking and harassment.
He also is facing similar counts in three other cases pending against him, and warrants have been issued for his arrest.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
