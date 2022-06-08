A Pulaski man is wanted for reportedly taking money to perform a tree-cutting service but not performing the job.
Pulaski Township police have filed charges against Wayne Scott Sailar, 46, of the 9000 block of North Mercer Street, Pulaski, of theft by deception and receiving advance payment for services not performed.
A woman who lives in the township reported to police that she paid $2,200 to Affordable Tree Trimmers on March 7 to remove a tree from her property. The business is listed online as being located at Sailar's above address.
The woman said she paid Sailar a deposit of $1,100 for the work and that Sailar cashed and deposited the check, but two months later, the work still had not been done, according to a criminal complaint. She told police that she tried to contact Sailar numerous times but was unsuccessful, and as of Wednesday when the charges were filed, the work had still not been performed.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
