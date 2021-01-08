A Croton area man is wanted by New Castle police in connection with a break-in of an apartment.
A woman who lives in the 1200 block of Croton Avenue reported to police that she returned home around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday to find her door open and various new baby items missing from a recent baby shower. Also missing was a television and two bottles of tequila, she told officers, according to a criminal complaint.
Police learned that Matthew Shane Webb, 25, of 1210 Croton Ave., was trying to sell a baby monitor on Facebook's Marketplace online selling platform, they reported.
The police went to his address and a family member who was there allowed them to search inside. They found numerous baby items, including items from the shower honoree's registration list. The police also found the two bottles of tequila there, they reported. Police said Webb's apartment is about 40 feet from where the woman lives.
Webb is charged with burglary, theft and receiving stolen property, and a felony warrant has been issued for his arrest.
