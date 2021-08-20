A North Hill man is wanted by police for reportedly beating up a woman and trying to strangle her during a domestic fight.
New Castle police have charged Jeremy L. Wayne Perine, 44, of 2212 Highland Ave., in connection with the assault that was reported around 10 a.m. Aug. 17 at Perine's residence.
A woman who contacted the police about the incident told them she had received a picture of her mother's face that had been badly beaten.
The woman told police that Perine had threatened within the past month that he was going to kill her mother, according to a criminal complaint. She said her mother had sought hospital treatment.
The police went to the hospital and spoke with the injured woman. She told them that during an argument, Perine punched her multiple times in the head, pinned her to the bed and had his knees on her chest while he continuously punched her in the face. She said he used his hands cords from a lamp and a fan to try to strangle her. She said she lost consciousness several times and thought she had died. She said that each time she awoke, Perine was punching her in the face, yelling for her to wake up and calling her a name, the complaint states.
She told police that Perine jumped on her chest several times, causing her to be unable to breathe, the report states.
The police reported that the woman had swelling and bruising all over her face, on her left shin, both shoulders an her upper chest and marks on her neck. The hospital diagnosed her with a concussion, police reported, and she had suffered a fractured rib.
Police said they looked for Perine at his residence and were unable to find him.
He is charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, simple assault and harassment.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
