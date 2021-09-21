FROM STAFF REPORTS
A North Hill man accused of holding a man at gunpoint and taking a gun from him is wanted by the New Castle police.
Police have charged Allen Williams, 23, of 414 E. Leasure Ave., Apt. 1, with multiple counts of robbery and other offenses in connection with the holdup that police said occurred around 4:22 a.m. Saturday outside of a convenience store at 208 N. Jefferson St. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
According to a criminal complaint filed against Williams, the police were called to the business regarding a disturbance outside that involved numerous individuals, and one of them was seen walking away with a gun.
An officer saw Williams walking up Mercer Street, and when he saw the police he ran, the report said.
Two men who were outside of the store told police that a man identified as Allen, with whom they have previously ridden dirt bikes, approached one of them and confronted him about a past argument. The one witness said that his friend, who was arguing with Williams, handed him multiple items to hold, including a Taurus 18 Special revolver that was registered to one of his family members. He said he put the items in his pocket.
As his friend continued arguing with “Allen,” Allen went to his vehicle and got a black Glock semiautomatic handgun, he reported. The friend who was arguing with Allen told his friend to give him his gun, and Allen approached his friend and put his gun against his chest and demanded the gun.
The friend, fearing Allen would shoot him, gave Allen the revolver, he told police, then Allen walked away. The man who was arguing with Allen said he took the keys out of Allen’s car ignition so he couldn’t leave before the police arrived. He then gave the keys to the police.
The police upon arrival noted that Allen’s vehicle, a beige Hyundai Santa Fe, smelled of unburned marijuana coming from it. The officers had the vehicle impounded, having learned Allen’s driver’s license is suspended. They confiscated a fanny pack from inside that contained three bags of suspected marijuana weighing a total of 18.7 grams, the complaint states.
A store employee reported having seen Allen brandishing a black handgun outside while he was arguing with the two males. The police also obtained a copy of the store surveillance video, the report states.
A separate witness who called 911 told police he saw Williams pointing the gun at the other males.
The police further learned that William’s permit to carry a firearm is revoked.
Williams is facing three counts of robbery, two counts of recklessly endangering other persons, and one count each of theft, receiving stolen property, carrying a gun without a license, terroristic threats, simple assault, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and driving while his license is suspended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.