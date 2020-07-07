An Ellwood City man is wanted by the police, accused of slicing a man's face with a knife after the man gave him a ride.
Ellwood City police have filed charges on Frederic Charles Vincik, 35, of 1217 Center Ave., in connection with the June 27 incident that took place around 2:25 a.m. The victim was treated by ambulance personnel at the scene on 13th Street at Crescent Avenue, then taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital. The police found a clear plastic bag on the street containing suspected cocaine, according to a criminal complaint.
Police noted that the car that the victim was driving also had blood in it.
A member of Vincik's family told police that Vincik had entered their house and said he had been fighting and stabbed someone, and the family member gave the police a gold folding pocket knife that was the suspected weapon, the paperwork states.
Police reviewed surveillance video from a bar where Vincik had been, and reported that he had been wearing a different shirt than he was when they went to his house later.
The victim met with the police on June 29 after being released from the hospital, the report states. He told police he had gone to a bar and a friend asked if he would give him and Vincik a ride to Vincik's house, the complaint states.
The friend was in the front seat and Vincik was in the back passenger seat. While driving on Lawrence Avenue, Vincik made racial slurs and the driver took offense to it, he told police. He said he slowed his car and ordered Vincik to get out, and Vincik refused. He said he turned left on13th Street and stopped in the middle of the intersection and told Vincik again to get out and he refused again, the complaint states.
The victim said he got out and went to open Vincik's door and pull him out, when Vincik got out of the other side and repeatedly kicked the outside of his car. He said he and Vincik got into a fist fight and he saw a knife in Vincik's hand. He said he tried grab it and Vincik swung his arm at him and cut him, then he ran east on Crescent Avenue, according to the report.
Police said that in addition to a laceration to the face of the victim, which required surgery, he also suffered a broken nose and a cut on the left side of his chest.
Vincik is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of simple assault and one count of recklessly endangering another person. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
