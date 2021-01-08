A Youngstown man is wanted by Union Township police after he led them on a high-speed pursuit during a traffic stop Friday.
Police say the driver, identified as Phillip Warren Hardy, 28, was in a black Mercedes Benz sedan traveling at more than 100 miles per hour when he entered Ohio and police lost sight of him. He fled west on Sampson Street around 12:16 a.m. He had been stopped by the police for illegal tinting on his windows and a license plate frame that, combined with dirt, obstructed the view of his registration number, according to a criminal complaint.
An officer pulled the car over on McCleary Avenue and smelled burned marijuana coming from inside it. The driver, identified later as Hardy, demanded to know why he was being stopped and wanted to speak with the police sergeant. He told the officer he did not have a driver's license or identification card and that the car belonged to someone else.
He refused to get out of the car when two officers requested several times for him to do so. Another officer was going to break the window with his baton in order to remove Hardy form the car, but he accelerated while three officers were standing close by. As they stepped back, he sped away, the complaint states.
The officers got into a pursuit of Harvey, chasing him through various streets in Union Township. As he proceeded west on Route 422, the Coitsville Township police in Ohio were also alerted. The New Castle and Neshannock Township police assisted in the chase.
The police contacted the owner of the vehicle who told them that she had last seen her car on Jan. 7 and that Hardy did not have a spare key to it, nor did he have permission to drive it.
Hardy is charged with two counts of recklessly endangering another person, and one count each of fleeing and eluding police, obstructing administrative law, false identification to law enforcement, driving without a license and reckless driving.
District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright has issued a warrant for his arrest.
