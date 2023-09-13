Lawrence County narcotics officers filed charges Tuesday in a drug raid they conducted in April.
They reportedly seized more than eight pounds of marijuana, some psychedelic mushrooms, cocaine and Suboxone strips.
As a result, an arrest warrant has been issued for Chad J. Hess, 51, of Beaver Falls, who agents reported was an occupant of the apartment on Loop Street April 27 when they served a search warrant there.
They also confiscated two handguns — a .30-30 rifle, a .22 air rifle, and .22 and .44-caliber ammunition — and a 2008 Volvo convertible coupe and its title.
The marijuana weighed 8.21 pounds. The cocaine weighed 5.15 ounces, the mushrooms weighed 1.7 ounces and there were 10 Suboxone strips, according to a criminal complaint filed against Hess.
He is charged with four counts each of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and prohibited possession of firearms, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
