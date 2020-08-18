An East Liverpool, Ohio man escaped serious injury Monday when his car rolled on Taylor Street and landed in the parking lot of Tire Express.
New Castle police traffic Lt. Chris Fabian said Bryand Augustin, 22, was going west at 50 to 60 miles per hour around 11 a.m. when his Chevy Cobalt hit a curb, then rolled over and hit another curb, then rolled again and slid onto its roof in the parking lot, hitting and severely damaging a parked truck.
“It barrel-rolled,” Fabian said, adding that flying debris from the wreck also damaged two other cars that were parked in the tire company lot. All three damaged vehicles were parked and belonged to Tire Express employees, he said.
Augustin was the only occupant of his vehicle. He suffered minor injuries but refused medical treatment, Fabian said. He told the police that he was wearing his seat belt.
Fabian said Augustin is to be cited for reckless driving and driving at unsafe speed.
