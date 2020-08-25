A Spanish-speaking homicide suspect required two interpreters in court Monday when he waived his right to a preliminary hearing.
A charge of criminal homicide against Juan Suarez, 33, of 1107 Pin Oak Drive will be held for the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas. Suarez is accused in the shooting death of 26-year-old Alfonso Eiram Santiago-Hernandez, at Oak Leaf Gardens apartment complex off Cascade Street.
Ross Smith, a defense attorney with offices in Youngstown and Mercer, conversed in Spanish with Suarez, his client, before Suarez signed the waiver. Smith said Suarez, who does not speak English, is of Puerto Rican descent. An interpreter assisted Suarez with completing the court paperwork.
Luann Parkonen, assistant district attorney, was in the courtroom as the prosecution. Another interpreter hired by the Lawrence County district attorney’s office was dismissed. Senior District Judge Scott A. McGrath oversaw the proceeding.
Suarez is accused of firing multiple shots at Santiago-Hernandez and killing him the evening of April 9 during an argument between them outside of the apartment complex. Both men lived in the apartments there, according to a criminal complaint.
Suarez ran away after the shooting. The police attempted to follow him, but they lost sight of him. He turned himself into authorities on April 13.
According to the report filed in court, three New Castle officers were en route to the shooting scene when they saw a silver Toyota Corolla speed past them in the opposite direction on Croton Avenue, flashing its headlights and blowing the horn. An officer intercepted the car and presumed it was taking an injured person to the hospital, so he escorted the vehicle.
He learned at UPMC Jameson Hospital that the occupants were friends and family of the wounded Santiago-Hernandez and that they were driving him to the hospital, the complaint states.
Other city officers who went to Oak Leaf Gardens obtained a surveillance video of the shooting. It showed a crowd had gathered in front of 1105 Pin Oak Drive and one man, later identified as Suarez, was arguing with another man who approached, and Suarez fired a gun, and the other man, identified as Santiago-Hernandez, fell in the doorway, the court papers say.
Police learned upon arriving at Jameson Hospital that Santiago-Hernandez had died in the emergency room. Two men and a woman who had accompanied him to the hospital were Spanish-speaking and did not speak English.
All three were questioned at the police station with the help of a hired translator, the report said.
One man told investigators that he was a friend of Santiago-Hernandez, but he did not have information about the shooter’s identity, the report said.
Another bystander told police that he took Hernandez’s gun from his clothing after the shooting and chased the suspect and fired several rounds at him but missed him.
He said he then dropped the gun and helped to get Hernandez into the car to go to the hospital, according to the reports.
Santiago-Hernandez had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner’s report, and a bullet to his chest was the one that killed him.
