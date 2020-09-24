An Ellwood city man accused of assaulting a woman, threatening her with a knife and killing her child’s puppy has waived his right to a preliminary hearing.
Justin Gates, 31, of 138 Crestview Lane, was arrested by troopers around 1 p.m. Aug. 24 at a Shenango Township motel after the incident was reported. The woman told police that he threatened her in the presence of a child, according to a criminal complaint.
He is charged with strangulation, terroristic threats, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, recklessly endangering other persons, harassment, cruelty to animals and two felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.
Gates is accused of punching a woman in the head and face and knocking her down during an argument at his home. While she was on the floor, he stomped on her ribs about three times, then grabbed her by the neck and choked her, the paperwork states. He then got a knife and told her he was going to kill her, she told police.
She told police that Gates punched her while she was holding her 10-year-old child. He told the child that he was going to kill his mother, according to her account. She said after Gates punched her a couple more times, she left and went to a neighbor’s house seeking help.
Her child had put their 8-week old Australian shepherd puppy inside a dog crate. When the woman went back to the house to get her car, the door was open to the house and she saw the dog lying dead on the kitchen island, wrapped in a sweatshirt, the complaint states.
Gates remains in the Lawrence County jail on $100,000, and also is facing another set of charges in a drug-related case filed Aug. 25. He is awaiting his preliminary hearing on those charges.
