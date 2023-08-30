A West Side man waived his right to a preliminary hearing in a case where he is accused of trying to lure away a girl at the Lawrence County Fair to take her photograph.
Mathew F. Fehling, 40, of Boston Avenue, remains in the Lawrence County jail on $100,000 bond after the reported Aug. 18 incident. After his day in court Tuesday, he has conditions on that bond.
Senior District Judge David Rishel while in court attached conditions to his waiver that Fehling have no contact with the victim, that he is not allowed on any school property for children in kindergarten through 12th grade and that he is not allowed at any school functions or extracurricular activities for children in those grades. His bond remains at the full amount.
Fehling's formal arraignment in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 3.
According to a criminal complaint filed with charges by the Hickory Township police, the incident reportedly occurred just after 8 p.m. Friday in the amusement ride area of the fairgrounds.
The girl, an older teen, told police a man, later identified as Fehling, told police she was near the "Ring of Fire" ride where people were waiting to get on the rides. The girl and her friend, both in their late teens reported a man with red hair and a beard and a red backpack tried to grab her and take her away. She said he initially asked to take pictures of her, and she refused, according to the complaint.
The man, later identified as Fehling, reportedly told the girl he wanted to take her to a secluded area of the fairgrounds to take the pictures, she told police. She said when she refused, he tried to grab her, and her friend stepped between them and pushed him away, the report said.
She said she and her friend ran toward security, and the man chased them, trying to grab them. Both girls told police he was recording them with a cell phone during the incident, the complaint states.
Security officers reported seeing the man and said he ran from them. He was found outside one of the fair gates inside a fenced-in area off Route 108 and still had his backpack on him, police reported.
Police said they found in his possession an open, half-empty bottle of vodka and two pill bottles that contained suspected antidepressant pills, a suspected epilepsy drug and other miscellaneous tablets. He also had a small amount of marijuana and a glass pipe with leafy residue, police said.
The two girls positively identified Fehling as the man involved in the incident, the report said.
Fehling is charged with criminal attempt at kidnapping, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, public drunkenness and harassment.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
