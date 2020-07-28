The driver of a pickup truck escaped injury Monday when his vehicle struck a house in Union Township.
Union Township police reported that Darrin Wilson, 40, of West Washington Street, was driving east around 6:50 p.m. when the accident occurred. Wilson told police that he was driving west on West Washington Street and a silver car was following him too closely, prompting him to speed up. He said that he lost traction on the wet road and his truck went off the road, into a yard and over some landscaping beams at 1601 W. Washington St., hitting the porch, according to the police.
Police said the porch had minimal damage and no injuries were reported. Wilson drove the truck from the scene.
The Union Township Volunteer Fire Department assisted with traffic control during the incident response.
