Man suffers minor injuries after driving into river

A man suffered minor injuries after driving his car into the Neshannock Creek downtown early Friday morning.
The Honda sedan driven by the man was driving southeast on the Columbus Inner Belt around 3:30 a.m. before crossing the median and curb, traveling through the grass and under the fence before ending upside down in the water. The man was able to extricate himself and able to get out of the water. He was taken to UPMC Jameson with cut injuries.
Fire and police officials waited until daylight to remove the car from the water.
