The last time the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas held a criminal jury trial was in September.
This week, a jury was selected and opening arguments were presented Monday in a case where Christopher Donafrio, of Lutton Street, who turns 37 on Friday, is accused of being caught with quantities of opioids in Shenango Township motel room he shared with his longtime girlfriend.
An argument between the two of them the afternoon of Sept. 26, 2020, summoned police to a domestic disturbance going on in a room at the Eldorado on Route 422. But when police entered to find Donafrio's belongings, the sighting of drug paraphernalia and other indicators tipped off the officers that there were likely quantities of narcotics in the room and in the couple's car, according to testimony Monday by Shenango Township police patrolman Daniel Tressler, the investigating officer in the case.
Tressler said the police obtained search warrants for the motel room and the vehicle.
Tressler was called as the first witness to testify in the case against Donafrio, and verified from state police laboratory records that the white powdery substances reportedly found in plastic bags in Tressler's and in his girlfriend's possession all were combinations of heroin, fentanyl and Tramadol, a synthetic, pain-killing opioid drug.
Assistant District Attorney William Flannery is prosecuting the case against Donafrio, who is being defended in court by Attorney John Bongivengo. Donafrio is charged with two counts each of possession and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances.
Similar charges are pending against his girlfriend, Heather Lynn Fullwood, 41, and she is still awaiting trial.
Tressler testified that a female officer upon searching Fullwood also had found a bag of suspected narcotics hidden inside one of her body cavities. Donafrio had more than $400 in cash in his pockets, Tressler said.
More testimony from Shenango officers was expected during Tuesday afternoon.
