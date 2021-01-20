A Pittsburgh man is wanted by the police for reportedly having had repeated sexual intercourse with an 11-year-old girl over the course of a few years.
New Castle police have charged John Edward Lord Jr., 44, in connection with the reported incidents. According to a criminal complaint filed against him, the police investigation started after detectives received a call from authorities in North Dakota, where the child, now 14, lives with her mother and sisters.
The child and the two sisters, who were witnesses, gave details of the incidents during forensic interviews with North Dakota authorities about the sessions that were reported to have occurred at Lord's home at 115 Park Ave. on New Castle's North Hill while the girls' mother was not there, the complaint states.
Lord reportedly was dating their mother at the time, the report said. The mother told police they moved away because of a verbally abusive and controlling relationship with Lord.
One sister told a licensed forensic interviewer at the Dakota Children's Advocacy Center in Bismarck, North Dakota, that she witnessed Lord having a physical relationship with her sister. She said she ran away because she did not want what she saw to happen to her, the report states.
Police learned that the other sister was hospitalized three times after seeing them because she was cutting herself as a result of the incident. She said she found text messages on her sister's phone that refer to Lord having also given her sister drugs, according to the criminal complaint.
Lord faces 40 felony charges, including 10 counts each of rape of a child, statutory sexual assault of someone younger than 16 by a person 11 years older, aggravated indecent assault of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and sexual assault.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.