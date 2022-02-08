A South Side man is wanted for reportedly stealing about 1,000 pound of tinplate steel from a company and reselling it to a recycler.
New Castle police on Tuesday charged Douglas John McDaniel, 43, of 321 Phillips St., formerly of Cincinnati in connection with multiple thefts that were reported to have occurred between Nov. 22 and Jan. 14 from Select Industries on Cascade Street, where he had been an employee.
According to a criminal complaint, a company executive told police that he went to the plant while it was closed for the New Year's holiday and found McDaniel loading a pallet of tinplate raw steel into the bed of a dump truck. The material was estimated to be worth about $3,000, he said.
The executive told McDaniel to remove the material from his dump truck, and McDaniel returned it to his original location, the paperwork states. The company representative said he took inventory of the material in the plant in the following days and discovered eight other skids of the same material were missing with an estimated value of $16,000, the report said.
The company spokesman said McDaniel had admitted to taking the material and told him he sold it in Ohio, the complaint states. The two agreed McDaniel's pay would be docked $3 per hour until the amount was repaid, he told police. He said McDaniel worked for a few days after that, then stopped showing up for work, the report said.
The company spokesman then contacted a local metal recycling plant and learned that McDaniel had made 19 transactions there that weighed more than 1,000 pounds each, and other transactions.
McDaniel is facing one count each of theft and attempted theft, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Suspects are considered to be innocent unless found guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
