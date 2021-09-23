A Lower East Side man is wanted by the police for his suspected role in the abuse of a 2-year-old boy.
New Castle police on Tuesday charged Christopher David Murphy, 29, of 407 Spruce St., after receiving information from medical experts that the child was undergoing physical abuse. The case has been under investigation since April.
According to a criminal complaint, the police received a Childline call April 18 from the Lawrence County District Attorney's Office, saying the toddler was at UPMC Jameson Hospital with numerous bruises on his body — namely his right cheek, right thigh and all over his back, and multiple cuts to his face and what appeared to be a bite mark on his right shoulder.
The boy had been staying with Murphy from April 9 to 16. A family member picked him up on April 16 and saw the injuries and took the child to the hospital. According to documents that the police received from Lawrence County Children and Youth Services, the child told the family member that Murphy "did his face," and "knocked me out."
Another child told a forensic interviewer at Lawrence County Children's Advocacy Center that the boy "gets whooping" by Murphy, who uses a belt on his back.
The boy was further examined by UPMC Children's Hospital, and a medical report showed that the tot suffered muscle trauma/breakdown and mild abdominal trauma, according to the paperwork. The medical report listed his injuries as multiple bruises to the right cheek extending to the ear; a subconjunctival hemorrhage to his right eye, an abrasion on his ear and other bruising to his face and body.
A summary review prepared by a physician there is that the child "has been the victim of physical abuse. He has extensive bruising to both sides of his face and multiple pattered bruises on his face and body. These injuries are diagnostic of physical abuse."
The doctor's report cautions that "if the child returns to the same environment without intervention, he is at grave risk for serious, life-threatening continued abuse."
Murphy is facing one felony count of endangering the welfare of a child, and a charge of simple assault. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Suspects are considered to be innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
