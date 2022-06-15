New Castle police have filed charges against a man accused of firing an air rifle at a man and injuring him on the city's South Side on May 31.
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 25-year-old Robert Daniel Clark of Altman Road in connection with the shooting that reportedly occurred around 10:15 p.m.
The victim suffered a small puncture wound on the inside of his arm, just below the elbow. According to a criminal complaint, he told police he was walking near the Salvation Army store on Mill Street when Clark stopped in a vehicle and fired three shots at him from the driver's seat then drove away.
He said there had been a previous encounter just before that on Long Avenue when Clark's girlfriend reportedly got out of a car and pushed him. The victim said he did not want any problems and walked away, he told police.
The injured man then went to a downtown convenience store to call the police.
Clark is facing one count each of aggravated and simple assault, harassment and prohibited use of air rifles and BB guns.
