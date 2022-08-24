Neshannock Township police are asking the public’s help in identifying a man who reportedly damaged gasoline pumps at a service station earlier this month.
Police reported that the man pulled a silver Chevy Trail Boss with black rims up to a pump around 11 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Sunoco Station at 1717 Wilmington Road.
He went to one pump and kept slamming his payment card into it, then he punched the pump. He got another male there to help push his car backward to another pump, police said. After he started pumping gas into the truck, he took the window cleaning squeegee and was beating on the recently installed pumps and signs, denting and damaging them, they reported.
The man is described as thin, with a trimmed beard and longer black hair.
Anyone who knows his identity is asked to contact the police department at (724) 656-9300 or text an anonymous tip to the police tip line at (724) 761-4445.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.