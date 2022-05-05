An East Side man is wanted for reportedly attacking a woman with a steel cane.
New Castle police said the woman is acquainted with the man and has a protection from abuse order against him.
They have charged Paul Maldonado, 44, of the 400 block of Pine Street, also of Winslow Avenue, in connection with the assault that reportedly occurred around 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the Riverwalk Park downtown near East Washington and East Streets.
According to a criminal complaint, the police in talking to the woman noted her arm was bruised with what appeared to be a hematoma or pooling of blood under the skin, and her hands were bleeding. She said Maldonado shouted across the road at her, and when she ignored him, he charged at her from across the street. She told police he swung his cane at her and hit her several times, nearly missing her head.
She was advised to go to the hospital for her injuries, the report said.
The police have charged Maldonado with aggravated and simple assault. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
