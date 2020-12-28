A South Side man is wanted by police and accused of beating up a woman at his house earlier this month.
New Castle police charged Ben David Talbert Jr., 52, of 215 E. Home St., based on a report that he struck the woman with a piece of wood and bricks and that he bit her.
According to a criminal complaint, the woman told police she fell asleep and that when she woke up, she noticed that money and cigarettes were missing. She said she confronted Talbert and he assaulted her.
Police noted in the report that the woman's right shoulder had an impression of about 20 teeth marks.
Talbert is charged with simple assault an harassment. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
